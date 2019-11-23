Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G launched in India, make calls as you jog, drive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the market for wearable devices gain momentum in India, which reaching an all-time high of 3 million shipments in the second quarter this year, Samsung which is one of the formidable players in this segment has become aggressive in launching new smart watches in the country.

Globally, Samsung shipped 1.9 million smartwatches worldwide in Q3 2019, almost doubling from 1.1 million a year ago, according to Strategy Analytics.

To make further inroads, the company has launched the 4G version of its successful Galaxy Watch, a year later after launching it globally. The Galaxy Watch 4G has come to India, starting at (42mm dial version).

Galaxy Watch 4G's design is more conventional and appealing owing to its traditional round face along with rotating bezel.

ALSO READ: Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy devices

The rotating bezels helps navigate through the user interface (UI) on the smartwatch in a fashionable manner. The rugged buttons on the side are decent and are meant to change menu as well as double up as power button.

The device features two dials, 42mm and 46mm dial at Rs 28,490 and Rs 30,990, respectively. It is also heavier than most smartwatches out there and could weigh down heavily on your hand if you have thin wrist.

It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and the touch screen works extremely fast. The display performes well in various light conditions and the device provides a wide-selection of display faces.

The smartwatch comes with standard silicone straps and does everything, from tracking heartbeat to making calls.

It is also one of the very few smartwatches in India to come with LTE connectivity on the go which enables one to receive calls, messages and stream music on the smartwatch, while performing daily workout or driving.

One can add 4G service on the watch through the Wearable app, by adding an Airtel or Jio number during the initial pairing process. During the review period, it has worked fine without any lag via Airtel network.

Alternatively, a user can get a new eSIM from a Reliance Jio or Airtel store. The watch is currently compatible with Samsung smartphones.

It runs on Samsung's in-house "Tizen OS" instead of Wear OS. The device has 472mAh battery and lasts up to 48 hours.

The advanced fitness tracking features will keep you motivated. It automatically tracks six of the most popular exercises; walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing and dynamic workouts.

The device also features 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities.

Additionally, the smartwatch is designed to help users track food and water intake as well. It also comes with sleep and stress tracking features.

Conclusion: If you are planning to buy a smartwatch that is equivalent to a smartphone, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4G is worth buying. It offers you all the premium features that you need in daily life at this price range.