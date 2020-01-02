Blending techology and asymmetry

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Rishabh Sarpal, Concept Architect & Founder of Rishabh Sarpal Atelier I finished a drawing-room at a Faridabad home in September. The home had a lot of natural light that could be utilised to make the area more inviting and attractive for the residents as well as the guests. It was a luxurious project, and the client wanted a cozy seating space for the guests. It had to look aesthetically elegant but not compromise on the openness of the space. The whole project took one year. I did the drawing room area in blue and beige. One wall was made using backlit Onyx Marble because its nature is translucent. Though the marble has been installed using dry clamping in the roof, a wooden veneer panel has been used on all four sides to create a frame-like structure.

It looks like the marble is rested in the veneer panel but it’s not. Italian marble Blue Brescia by A-Class Marble has been used as the flooring. And the beige-coloured marble has blue lines in it. I have designed the brass lights, which have been installed asymmetrically on the beige POP wall. I find asymmetrical designs pleasing to the eye. To give the lights an elevated look, the wall portion has been extended by 5-6 inches outside the wall. The roof adorns laquer glass in cappuccino colour. It has been put to give a contrast to the overall settings. The ripped glass-and-brass chandelier (that has three rings placed inside each other asymmetrically) that is suspended with the help of steel strings, looks effortless. Beige and greys create space for more colours in the layout, so I have used blue as an accent colour in sofas and floral prints to lend a character to the complete look.

The chandelier and furniture have been imported from Louvre Furniture Mall in China. The brass and stainless steel PVD coated sheet partitions can be closed to give the space an open look and can be rotated for privacy. A portion of the partition wall has been made using dark rustic tiles from Laminam. In the same wall, an electric fireplace by Baroque has been installed. Even the fans are by Baroque. I like to mix a bit of quirkiness while keeping the spaces aesthetically pleasing and comfortable. My core focus is on luxury and technology-driven homes. That’s how the whole house has been automated using Schneider Electric system. Everything can be operated using smartphones or tabs. Be it the lights, air-conditioners, fans, geysers and any other daily- use equipment.

Key features

1. Lacquer glass panels

2. Glass chandeliers from Louvre Furniture Mall in China

3. Fans by Baroque

4. Brass lamps

5. Backlit onyx marble wall

6. Brass partition wall from Laminam

7. Italian Blue Brescia by A-Class Marble