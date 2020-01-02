Home Lifestyle Tech

Blending techology and asymmetry

Case study of a drawing room renovated with Italian marble, chandeliers from China and a French automated electric system

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Italian marble Blue Brescia by A-Class Marble has been used as the flooring.

Italian marble Blue Brescia by A-Class Marble has been used as the flooring.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Rishabh Sarpal, Concept Architect & Founder of Rishabh Sarpal Atelier I finished a drawing-room at a Faridabad home in September. The home had a lot of natural light that could be utilised to make the area more inviting and attractive for the residents as well as the guests. It was a luxurious project, and the client wanted a cozy seating space for the guests. It had to look aesthetically elegant but not compromise on the openness of the space. The whole project took one year. I did the drawing room area in blue and beige. One wall was made using backlit Onyx Marble because its nature is translucent. Though the marble has been installed using dry clamping in the roof, a wooden veneer panel has been used on all four sides to create a frame-like structure.

It looks like the marble is rested in the veneer panel but it’s not. Italian marble Blue Brescia by A-Class Marble has been used as the flooring. And the beige-coloured marble has blue lines in it. I have designed the brass lights, which have been installed asymmetrically on the beige POP wall. I find asymmetrical designs pleasing to the eye. To give the lights an elevated look, the wall portion has been extended by 5-6 inches outside the wall. The roof adorns laquer glass in cappuccino colour. It has been put to give a contrast to the overall settings. The ripped glass-and-brass chandelier (that has three rings placed inside each other asymmetrically) that is suspended with the help of steel strings, looks effortless. Beige and greys create space for more colours in the layout, so I have used blue as an accent colour in sofas and floral prints to lend a character to the complete look.

The chandelier and furniture have been imported from Louvre Furniture Mall in China. The brass and stainless steel PVD coated sheet partitions can be closed to give the space an open look and can be rotated for privacy. A portion of the partition wall has been made using dark rustic tiles from Laminam. In the same wall, an electric fireplace by Baroque has been installed. Even the fans are by Baroque. I like to mix a bit of quirkiness while keeping the spaces aesthetically pleasing and comfortable. My core focus is on luxury and technology-driven homes. That’s how the whole house has been automated using Schneider Electric system. Everything can be operated using smartphones or tabs. Be it the lights, air-conditioners, fans, geysers and any other daily- use equipment.

Key features
1. Lacquer glass panels
2. Glass chandeliers from Louvre Furniture Mall in China
3. Fans by Baroque
4. Brass lamps
5. Backlit onyx marble wall
6. Brass partition wall from Laminam
7. Italian Blue Brescia by A-Class Marble

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishabh Sarpal Atelier I Faridabad
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp