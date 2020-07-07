STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

An India-specific app to make SMS secure and spam-free

In India, where telemarketers change SIM frequently to continue pestering prospective consumers, other call and SM-blocking apps are not fully effective.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

mobile app
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Optinno Mobitech has launched an India-specific app to sort incoming messages on the basis of personal, business and bank statements. In the day-to-day lives of a regular smartphone user, numerous unsolicited sales SMS’s cause a lot of disturbance. This leads to a struggle finding a particular important information in one’s SMS inbox.  It happens so frequently with most smartphone users that they wish their SMS inbox would show only relevant messages.

Mezo app reportedly sors SMS, but also filters spams, lets you see your financial transactions in statement manner, and gives reminders for utility bills and payments. It also reminds users of all sorts of due dates like doctor appointments, taxes, travels, and so on. This Artificial Intelligence-driven messaging app works offline.

Sagar Bedmutha, founder & CEO, Optinno said “Utility of SMS has evolved. With paucity of time and heavy information overload, the SMS inbox needs an upgrade.”

He says that Mezo’s focus is on user data privacy and security. For example, Mezo does not ask any mobile number or email registration as it always works in private mode. All SMS are processed offline and on the device without uploading them to any server. It works on security algorithms to filter phishing messages that may trap you in financial frauds.

In India, where telemarketers change SIM frequently to continue pestering prospective consumers, other call and SM-blocking apps are not fully effective. Recently, TRAI had asked mobile operators to deploy blockchain, or Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) to ensure telemarketing messages are sent only to interested mobile, but a petition was filed against the norm by a telemarketer. In times like today where Chinese apps are being banned and local Indian made apps are being encouraged by the government of India, Made In India apps seem to have a better appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp