An India-specific app to make SMS secure and spam-free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Optinno Mobitech has launched an India-specific app to sort incoming messages on the basis of personal, business and bank statements. In the day-to-day lives of a regular smartphone user, numerous unsolicited sales SMS’s cause a lot of disturbance. This leads to a struggle finding a particular important information in one’s SMS inbox. It happens so frequently with most smartphone users that they wish their SMS inbox would show only relevant messages.

Mezo app reportedly sors SMS, but also filters spams, lets you see your financial transactions in statement manner, and gives reminders for utility bills and payments. It also reminds users of all sorts of due dates like doctor appointments, taxes, travels, and so on. This Artificial Intelligence-driven messaging app works offline.

Sagar Bedmutha, founder & CEO, Optinno said “Utility of SMS has evolved. With paucity of time and heavy information overload, the SMS inbox needs an upgrade.”

He says that Mezo’s focus is on user data privacy and security. For example, Mezo does not ask any mobile number or email registration as it always works in private mode. All SMS are processed offline and on the device without uploading them to any server. It works on security algorithms to filter phishing messages that may trap you in financial frauds.

In India, where telemarketers change SIM frequently to continue pestering prospective consumers, other call and SM-blocking apps are not fully effective. Recently, TRAI had asked mobile operators to deploy blockchain, or Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) to ensure telemarketing messages are sent only to interested mobile, but a petition was filed against the norm by a telemarketer. In times like today where Chinese apps are being banned and local Indian made apps are being encouraged by the government of India, Made In India apps seem to have a better appeal.