STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

WhatsApp launches 'View Once' feature

WhatsApp has confirmed that any content users send using the new feature will not be saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery.

Published: 04th August 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

Representational Image

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Popular messaging application WhatsApp has finally added the disappearing photos and videos feature to the stable version of the app. The feature is called 'View Once' and works similarly to Instagram's expiring media feature.

As per The Verge, the feature is being rolled out today. It will delete photos or videos from users' chats after they have been opened by the recipient.

When sending a photo or video, you can make it view once by tapping the "1" button to the left of the send button. After the recipient opens it, it will be deleted. The recipient will be able to see that it is a disappearing photo, so it is still the type of thing you'd only want to use for people you trust to not take a screenshot.

The company has confirmed that any content users send using the new feature will not be saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery.

The messaging application will not allow users to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with the 'View Once' feature. Users can only see if a recipient has opened a View Once photo or video if they have read receipts turned on.

The company also stated that if the photo or video sent through the new feature is not opened within 14 days of it being sent, then the media will expire from the chat. However, one can restore the 'View once media' from backup if the message remains unread at the time of backup.

But if the media has already been opened then it will not be included in the backup and can't be restored.

The downside of the feature is that WhatsApp allows users to take a screenshot of the media before it disappears. Additionally, the individual will not get notified if someone takes a screenshot of the photo or video sent.

In June, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the feature would be coming, though details about when it would release were scarce. According to WaBetaInfo, the feature has been in beta for about a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp WhatsApp view once feature View Once feature WhatsApp disappearing media
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp