STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

A neuron model for efficient AI systems

A team of IIT Delhi researchers developed a technology to accelerate speed and accuracy of applications using Artificial Intelligence.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The experimental setup to demonstrate the hardware realisation of the new neuromorphic neuron

The experimental setup to demonstrate the hardware realisation of the new neuromorphic neuron. (Photo| EPS)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The human brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons. Inspired from its workings, a team of IIT Delhi researchers led by Professor Manan Suri, Department of Electrical Engineering, have invented a new neuron model named as DEXAT (Double Exponential Adaptive Threshold neuron).

This model when inserted in neuromorphic AI networks for different applications such as data processing and automation, leads far more efficient and accurate results. "Some examples are smart cities, robotics, Internet of things, industry 4.0, security and defence, and healthcare etc.," shares Suri.

As the study has attained positive results not only in the hardware part, but also the theoretical aspect of the technology, it was recently published by the international journal, Nature Communications.

Suri and research students Ahmed Shaban and Sai Sukruth Bezugam had initiated this study towards the end of 2018. "We routinely investigate semiconductor memory technology and neuromorphic hardware, so this topic was a fit for our research," says Suri, who decade-old hand in the field.

Simplifying the heavy jargon for our benefit, Suri explains that the terminology we use is very different from what people use in layman’s language. "For a normal person, a device can be a television, laptop or a smartphone, but for us devices are small tiny entities that are embedded deeply inside a semiconductor chip (not visible to the naked eye). These help the algorithms run for any specific application or system. And by system, it means devices being used by a user. For example, a computer," he says.

The domain of AI is very vast. "One cutting-edge sub-topic of AI that takes inspiration from nature is called neuromorphic computing. As the name suggests, it tries to mimic neural networks inspired from mammal brains. This particular work of ours lies in the sub-field of neuromorphic computing with a focus on hardware," he says.

Energy efficiency is of prime importance. Giving an example, he says, “If a person is using a portable device like a smartphone, our focus is on how fast and efficient the hardware is, no matter what application is run on it.”

Most AI and neuromorphic systems involve a neural network, for tasks such as speech recognition, image processing, Google translate, Siri, or face recognition, for example. "On the theoretical side, we innovated a new neuron model. When we use this neuron model inside recent neural networks, the performance drastically improves on multiple fronts," he adds.

"Coming to the second part of the innovation - hardware, we have demonstrated some specialised nanoelectronic semiconductor devices called resistive memory," he shares. The proposed nanodevice neuromorphic network was found to achieve 94 per cent accuracy.

"We can exploit new theoretical models only by building systems based on advanced nanoelectronic semiconductor devices. We have also filed a patent for the invention. The next step would be to develop full systems (a device in layman's terms) utilising the invention that can interact with live sensors and other peripherals," he concludes.

IN A NUTSHELL
This model when inserted in neuromorphic AI networks for different applications such as data processing and automation, leads far more efficient and accurate results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence IIT Delhi DEXAT
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp