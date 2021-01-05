STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For online classes minus bandwidth challenges 

The application ensures that one user can login only from one device at a time making it highly secure. 

Published: 05th January 2021 10:04 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zermelo Technologies, an award-winning edtech startup announced that its platform ZeClassroom has been designed to conduct online classes in the rural and urban areas where internet and bandwidth availability is a challenge.

ZeClassroom has users across the globe and has proven its efficacy in remote places like Shivanahalli in Karnataka, Palghar near Mumbai, Bhatinda in Punjab, Jammu and also in other metro and non-metro cities.

Students are currently dependent on multiple tech solutions for attending online Classes. They rely on different apps for sharing documents, video conferencing, online exams, viewing study materials and recorded videos, etc. which makes education and learning cumbersome for students and educators. As primary face-to-face interactions happen over video conferencing, the key concern from parents is the money spent on expensive internet data plans for video conferencing. Moreover, security and privacy during video conferencing is often compromised.

Several users across the globe have reported security issues in well-known video conferencing apps where hackers have joined the conferences creating a panic among students. Un-authorised users who receive the video conference link can join the session and the educators may not even notice it at all, creating a security risk. ZeClassroom is a single cost effective application with all features bundled to allow full-fledged ‘Learn from Home,’ says the firm. Addressing the prime concern that is security; there is a three-level authorisation and each user has individual credentials using which they are authenticated. The application ensures that one user can login only from one device at a time making it highly secure. 

