Dell Technologies' new cyber security innovations to help Indian businesses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dell Technologies has introduced new Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series integrated appliances and PowerProtect Data Manager software advancements to help customers protect, manage and recover data from traditional and modern applications across core data centers, edge locations and public clouds.

Dell, the industry leader in data protection appliances and software1, also announces PowerProtect Cyber Recovery is the first data vaulting solution endorsed by Sheltered Harbor to enhance cyber resiliency in the financial sector.

"The current times have altered the approach of Indian businesses not only towards digital transformation but also towards data protection. With the rapid adoption of remote work culture and new-age technologies, the external threat environment has also grown exponentially, which has resulted in increased incidents of cyber-attacks. Therefore, businesses have realized that in order to maintain their business continuity and to deliver innovative solutions they need to safeguard their data capital and hence deploy better data protection tactics," said Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director & General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India.

"Data protection is not a one-size fits all proposition and Dell Technologies understands that. Thus, to better enable our customers and help them in protect, manage and recover their data from traditional and modern applications across core data centers, edge locations and public clouds, we have recently expanded our PowerProtect product portfolio. The new Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series will further allow businesses to manage explosive data growth, complexities, thereby reducing their operational costs," Bajwa added.

Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series offers modern integrated data protection. PowerProtect DP series is Dell's next generation integrated data protection appliance, offering complete backup, recovery, replication, deduplication, cloud readiness with disaster recovery, and long-term retention to the public cloud. PowerProtect DP series appliances help customers manage explosive data growth, lower costs and simplify increasing com plexities.