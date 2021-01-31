STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Digital marketers share five ways to leverage the online revolution

Mehta had been hearing about the demand for menswear during the pandemic.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

social media job

For representational purposes

By Suchayan Mandal
Express News Service

Shreya Mehta from Dehradun knows how to turn a challenge into an opportunity. Before the lockdown, she worked at a school in Uttarakhand, which shut. This was followed by a pay-cut that she wasn’t prepared for. What she was prepared for was to pick herself up and move on. The money was important and so was her sanity, so she decided to start a small digital venture.

Mehta had been hearing about the demand for menswear during the pandemic. She worked on sourcing a collection from suppliers in Jaipur and Surat, and uploaded photos of the merchandise on a WhatsApp group with 200 people that she created. In one month, she saw a turnover of one lakh. She now operates 20 such groups. 

There is a digital revolution sweeping the country, according to Partha Chakrabarty, Dean of Studies at Advaita Academy of Future Learning, a digital marketing institute. Smartphones facilitate pretty much everything, especially ease of shopping. “According to market reports, 2021 may witness a tremendous change in Instagram and Facebook algorithms,” says Chakrabarty.

To help you make the most of this, digital marketers share five ways to leverage this opportunity. 

Choose the platforms wisely 
“If learners want to sell consumer products such as skincare, apparels or gourmet food, Facebook isn’t the right platform. Create YouTube videos to promote the products. Or maybe Instagram Reels, says Chakrabarty. If you’re new, visit a competitors’ profiles to see their favourite medium. 

Know your audience
Spend time understanding what your client-base looks like—profile, demographics, demands, and financial segment. “Get data from social media platforms such as Facebook Pixel, Hootsuite, Keyhole, Sprout Social and others,” adds Chakrabarty. 

Prioritise WhatsApp 
“You can start by creating a business profile on WhatsApp. It has a feature that lets businesses add important company details to their profile to create a formal professional presence,” says Shikha Mishra, Executive Director, Team White Balance, a digital marketing and PR agency. With the ‘catalogue’ feature, businesses can create a free mobile storefront to showcase goods or services, while customers can browse and discover things they might want to buy. There are the useful messaging tools too. 

Engage on Social Media 
Create a strong social media presence. “To use the digital medium to your advantage, you should know how to mark a presence. And it doesn’t stop at creating one social media account. The more you engage, the better,” says Mishra. 

The Loyalty Club 
Make sure to tag customers, brand patrons, and competitors. Additionally, tag or mention companies that you source from. This will help you reach out to more people faster. “If you do this consistently, you can expect at least a 10 percent tagged users to tag you in return. That, in turn, attracts eyeballs for your business,” says Chakrabarty.

The Right Tools
Take advantage of tools available online to automate your work. Hootsuite Insights, Brandwatch, and Google Analytics help you understand customer traffic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Working online Digital revolution
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp