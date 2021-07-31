STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apple's payment methods for app purchases now include UPI, RuPay, Net Banking

Published: 31st July 2021 04:12 PM

iPhone mobile

The new modes include United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay, and Netbanking. (Representational photo)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Apple has finally introduced three new payment modes for App Store and iTunes users in India. The new modes include United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay, and Netbanking.

According to Mashable, this move means that Apple users can now pay using domestic payment systems as well as international payment systems like credit cards and debit cards when adding funds to Apple's stores.

The balance can also be used to pay for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Apple's own services like Apple Arcade and Apple One.

For those, who have never used a RuPay card, it facilitates real-time electronic payments at all banks and financial institutions in India just like Visa or Mastercard and was launched in 2012.

Meanwhile, the instant payment network UPI was launched in 2016 and has seen massive growth in India, with players like PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, and more recently, WhatsApp dominating the space.

It's worth mentioning that Android's Google Play store was already allowing payments for apps, games, music, movies and more via UPI, RuPay, and Net Banking in the country for a very long time.

Now, Apple users will also be able to appreciate the Cupertino tech giant's India-centric feature of payments via UPI and more. 

