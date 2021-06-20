Gadget Nirvana

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here are some cool tech-driven accessories of the season, including a bartending robot

Published: 20th June 2021

By Suchayan Mandal
Express News Service

Barsys 2.0 Rs 95,900
Dining out and drinking with friends isn’t happening anytime soon. Get home a robot that can create your favourite cocktails. Here’s Barsys, a smart automated cocktail-making machine. Simply load it with your five favourite spirits and three mixers. Select your cocktails from the Barsys App, and watch as your beverage is poured with precision and speed. Cheers!
barsys.io

Hypervolt Plus Rs 44,500
There have been days when you wake up with a heavy shoulder or a sharp pain in the back. You would pop in some pills and keep counting hours until it’s gone. Mostly, it takes around a day or two. What if I told you, a massage can help you steer clear of the pain easily? It would relax your muscles and smoothen the blood flow. We are talking about the most powerful percussion massager Hypervolt Plus, a Bluetooth-connected massage gun. You can operate it yourself over the affected area and control the pressure to ease pain and stress. 
amazon.in

Pennline Superbook-Mini Organiser Rs 4,995
This suave-looking notebook with leather cover turns into a powerbank whenever you need it. Basically, an organiser that looks cool. You can put everything in your checked-in luggage and simply carry this Mini-Organiser that has a place to put your phone, a powerful 4000 mAh powerbank, a mesh cardholder and slots to keep your boarding pass, passport and currency notes.
williampenn.net

Freedom 4A Desktop Wireless Charger Rs 1,999
Phone chargers needed to be a no-strings-attached thing. And, look, here it is. A safe, smart and fast desktop mobile charging that comes with Qi along with USB charging options. So if your phone is Qi-capable, you can simply charge it without any cable. Freedom 4A sits on the table displaying time and date.
flipkart.com

Crossloop Gen Earpods Rs 3,999
The long-hour web meetings call for a good pair of headphones. Crossloop Gen’s noise-cancelling earpods are in a league of their own. Gen Earbuds are powered by 6mm HD dynamic drivers and special acoustic noise isolation technology to make your music-listening experience unforgettable.
crossloop.co.in

Five Trending geeky gift ideas

Fitness Foam Roller
LED Flashlight Gloves
Smart Dog Collar
Temperature Control Smart Mug
Single-charge drones

