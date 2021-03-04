Instagram unveils new stickers to celebrate International Women's Day 2021

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday released a new set of stickers ahead of the International Women's Day 2021 -- celebrated on March 8.

The photo-sharing platform said that the new stickers stand in solidarity with frontline workers, mothers and communities that support women.

These stickers stand in solidarity with frontline workers who assumed so much responsibility through the pandemic, with mothers, those among the limb disability community, with elderly Asian women who faced racism, and all the communities of support that have sparked joy in the lives of women all over the world, the company said in a statement.

The stickers were designed by five artists to bring to life the experiences of disabled women, healthcare workers, motherhood, queer/trans women and more.

Users can also add these new stickers illustrated by diverse women around the world in their own stories.

Last month, social media giants Facebook and Instagram released stickers, AR effects and filters to celebrate the Lunar New Year.