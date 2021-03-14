STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Malware alert! Here's how you can detect them on your phone

Is your phone behaving strangely? Blame ‘malicious software’, or malware for short. If you believed it was only computers that can get viruses, think again.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Is your phone behaving strangely? Blame ‘malicious software’, or malware for short. If you believed it was only computers that can get viruses, think again. Tablets and smartphones are just as vulnerable, if not more.

And though it will break a lot of hearts, iPhones are not safe either. Here’s how you can detect malware and save your mobile phone operating systems a world of trouble.

Surge in Data Usage

It is the first sign that something is not right with your phone. A sudden increase usually translates into the phone being infected with a virus. Besides the added pressure on your phone, it also results in high data bills.

Smartphone Not Smart

We often face issues of phone lagging, or phones slowing down. It is something we generally overlook. But if it is a frequent problem, it may mean a malware is using the phone resources.

Battery Drain

Do you have to charge your phone a few times to get you through the day? It is the most significant sign of a malware attack. It means there is some app that is hidden and secretly using up your battery in the background.

A Jailbroken iPhone

Jailbreaking strips an iPhone of its built-in safety, leaving it vulnerable to malware. Be careful from where and how you are purchasing your iPhone. If it comes cheap, you are asking for trouble.

Apps Crashing

Apps do crash from time to time, but that should not be a repeated occurrence. If it’s almost a routine, malware must be at play. Make sure to update the apps or delete and download afresh the offending one.

Too Hot to Handle

Another significant sign that translates into a malware-infected phone is if it’s hot to the touch. A smartphone ideally should not be overheating; so when it does, a virus scan is a must to check for malware.

Unfamiliar Apps

Do you have unknown apps getting installed automatically? It’s time for a virus clean. Such apps not only use up resources, but also store data that could be sensitive.

Pop-ups

Just like computers, smartphones infected with malware also fall prey to pop-ups. The rule of thumb should be to never click on any link in a pop-up. One click can lead to a truckload of virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
malware alert Malwa
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp