Thinking of amping up your gadget game? Check out our recommendations

By Express News Service

JBL LIVE660NC

JBL’s LIVE660NC is an exciting addition to its wireless over-ear headphone range with advanced noise cancelling to boot. Battery life is long with about 48 hours on mixed use at good volume. I must appreciate the call quality, which is solid with no background noise when noise-cancelling mode is enabled. Audio is crisp and spacious via BT 5.0, the headphones are great for watching movies on OTT especially on laptops/tablets. Multi-point connection was useful for me to switch from calls on the phone to my Zoom sessions seamlessly. I also appreciate the My JBL Headphones app, which allowed me to set the EQ to my liking as well as tweak my ambient settings and choice of voice assistants. I do wish the headphones were slightly lighter and the buttons easier to access, but overall a fine experience with these headphones. in.jbl.com

Rs 4,990

Aiwa SB - X350J

Aiwa’s new SB-X350J is your ideal desk speaker with incredible sound clarity in a small package. Setting up and connecting takes just a few seconds; speaker placement is key. The device is compact yet solid. First I connected to Apple Music and played Putumayo Jazz Café and the results were excellent with good separation, depth, and warm bass. Listening closely, I did find the treble a bit high in select songs, but didn’t detract from the overall experience. The design of the X350J is such that bass radiators are facing forward and the rear provides an even natural sound. Aiwa has done a fantastic job with this speaker. Highly recommended. aiwaindia.com

Kent CameEye Homecam 360w

This next gen Wi-Fi camera with smart AI support sweeps a 360 degree area. Installing it is simple; I placed it in a spot where I would get maximum viewing area, the 2MP 1080p camera provides sharp video, while night vision is sharper compared to my previous cam. Motion Detection and tracking is accurate. I found two-way calling via Alexa useful, while having the ability to record up to 60 days of footage is great via Micro SD. Another useful feature is the loud alarm; it goes off when intruders are detected. Homecam 360 is ideal to monitor homes, kids, and more. kentcam.com

Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian @gmail.com