Gadget review: A look into the Foxin Foxpods C5, Dell Ultrasharp webcam and Tagg Verve Neo

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Foxin Foxpods C5

With audio and video consumption increasing day by day, budget TWS are all the rage right now. Foxpods C5 presents a compelling option with a good feature set. Available in black or white options these buds offer a great, snug fit.

Audio is decent (good for calls, fine for music) with a battery life of up to three hours and longer with the chargeable case. I liked the fit and price of these TWS but charging via Micro USB was not the best of options. foxin.in

Dell Ultrasharp webcam

Most of us have been on a video call over the past year and yet the webcam offerings in most laptops/tablets/smartphones leave a lot to be desired. Dell's Ultrasharp webcam WB7022 delivers an incredible webcam experience with razor sharp video, which will light the dimmest of surroundings.

For one there's a 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, which is large and captures more light added to 4K HDR for ultra smooth video. The webcam is also easy to set up. dell.com

Tagg Verve Neo

Tagg’s Verve Neo has a huge display and weighs in very light for all day wear. Available in three colours including rose gold and bright blue, this is a feature packed smartwatch that looks good and doesn't hurt your finances.

The 1.69" display is great for viewing, while health tracking measures your blood oxygen, heart rate and other metrics like sleep and steps. IP 68 resistance is perfect for a day at the gym or by the pool. After using this watch for a week, I've come away impressed with its quality and feel on the wrist.