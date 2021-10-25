STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadgets to splurge on this festive season

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list.

By Ashok Pandian
Technogym X Dior
This limited edition collab between Technogym, renowned fitness equipment makers, and legendary Dior takes things to another level. Items include treadmills, bench with storage, and a balance ball with bold branding. Coming January 2022. Price TBA Dior.com

Boult Audio Soulpods
The Airbass Soulpods offer ANC (Active Noise cancellation) at an incredible price point. Featuring 10mm drivers, 6-hour battery life, and a new ANC chip these will set the benchmark for ANC driven earbuds. flipkart.com

Aiwa MI-X450
The MI-X450 Pro Enigma comes with top-of-the-line audio components for this segment and aims to deliver precise and stunning audio along with style and oomph. The BT 5.0 speakers support frequency responses between 15KHz to 50Hz while providing distortion free audio at all volumes. You also get separate controls for bass/treble and volume. Aiwa also has several innovative, new and exciting audio products in its portfolio this year. Available at leading online and leading retail stores.

Stuffcool Neutron 20
The Neutron 20 is an ultra-small wall charger with multiple benefits. Having dual ports (20W PD Type C and 18W QC 3.0) both iPhones and Androids can be charged at rapid speeds. With 6 layers of safety protection and a 40 per cent smaller form factor than PD chargers, this is the perfect charger for home and travel. Available at stuffcool.com.

