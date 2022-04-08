Tech corner: Volkswagen ID Buzz and NatureID

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Volkswagen ID Buzz

VW’s all electric ID Buzz is coming in 2023. The stylish retro-looking yet ultra-modern EV is a compact bus. ID Buzz is expected to deliver up to 400km of real-world usage and come with fast charging capabilities. Seating is modular where two or three row options can be configured. Coming soon.

NatureID

NatureID is a plant-identifying app with an accurate database of over 10,000 plants and provides a plant care assistant. It can identify plants within two to three seconds and with greater than 95 per cent accuracy. Available in Google Play Store and iOS App Store.