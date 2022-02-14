STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speak the language of love via Duolingo

Published: 14th February 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Heart

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Love sometimes tends to render even the most eloquent orators, poets and lyricists speechless. This can happen even more often when you've been with your partner a long time. The traditional forms of verbal expression often tend to get overused, leaving the communicator looking out for unique spins to express affection.

Duolingo, a language-learning app, brings a fun intervention with a guide to unique phrases of endearment in 10 different languages.

Spanish

Eres mi media naranja: This sweet phrase means 'you are my half orange' and is the Spanish equivalent of 'better half' or 'soul mate' in English.

Korean

Dangshineun jega kkumkkudeon yeoja-eyo: If your partner is a K-pop or K-drama fan, surprise them with a phrase used to express love - dangshineun jega kkumkkudeon yeoja-eyo, which translates to 'you are the woman of my dreams' or dangshineun jega kkumkkudeon namja-eyo meaning 'you are the man of my dreams.

French

Avoir des atomes crochus: This phrase literally means 'to have hooked atoms', and translates to having great chemistry with someone. Use it if you and your partner are inseparable, like Velcro!

English

English has cheesy pick-up lines by the dozen!

'Are you a parking ticket? 'Cause, you've got 'fine' written all over you

I've fallen for you and I can't get up"

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I try walking by again?

Are you an electrician? Because you're definitely lighting up my day!

Chinese

(yí rì san qiu): Literally, 'one day, three autumns'. This expression implies that you love someone so much that every day without them feels like 3 long years.

Dutch

Een beschuitje met iemand willen eten: Literally, this translates "to want to eat a rusk" with someone, with an implied "romantically" at the end.

Greek

(matia mou) or (matakia mou): This term of endearment translates to 'my little eyes'. The closest English equivalent would be 'you are the apple of my eye'.

German

ausbar: Meant to be the epitome of adorable, this pet name translates to 'mouse bear'. The term conveys both, the cuteness of a little mouse and the cuddliness of a big bear. Win, win!

Indonesian

Buah hatiku: Translating to 'fruit of my heart' - this profound phrase can be used as a tribute or to convey strong emotion.

Japanese

amago gata no kao: Japanese men compliment the woman they love with tamago gata no kao or an 'egg with eyes'. As in many Oriental cultures, having an oval, the egg-shaped face is seen as very attractive.

