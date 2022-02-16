STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

Tech giants are under growing pressure to better balance privacy and ad-targeting, as users complain, regulators threaten tougher rules.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

UK competition watchdog has been investigating Google's proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies over concerns they would undermine digital ad competition

Google. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to curtail on its iPhones.

Tech giants are under growing pressure to better balance privacy and ad-targeting, as users complain, regulators threaten tougher rules, but the companies try to maintain access to the data key to their many billions in ad revenue.

ALSO READ | Who killed advertising in traditional media?

Apple and Google's operating software run on the majority of the world's smartphones, thus any changes they make to their policies have the potential to impact billions of users.

"Our goal... is to develop effective and privacy enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile," Google said in a statement.

For its part, Apple announced last year that users of its one billion iPhones in circulation can decide whether to allow their online activity to be tracked for the purpose of targeting ads -- a change which it said shows its focus is on privacy, but which critics note does not prevent the company itself from tracking.

ALSO READ | Documents reveal Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Android phones Ad tracking on android phones
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp