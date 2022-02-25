STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robomaker: Platform to aid online mode of learning by Inker Robotics

Published: 25th February 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Inker Robotics Pvt Ltd has developed Robomaker — a platform to aid online mode of learning. (Photo | EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the pandemic changing the traditional way of schooling, many educational institutions and parents turned to various EdTech platforms to make learning more interesting for children. Now, Thrissur-based Inker Robotics Pvt Ltd has developed Robomaker — a platform to aid online mode of learning.

The Robomaker is designed to help kindle scientific temper in young minds and make learning more immersive and application-based.

“Interactions are held at both physical and digital levels. Physical components will be used for activities and building projects. Robots and digital components become characters in this journey. Concepts are introduced as stories in animated and real-time videos. Hardware and software interactions make concepts easily understood for the learner,” says Rahul Balachandran, founder of Inker Robotics. 

Inker Robotics Pvt Ltd was founded by Rahul about three years ago. The startup has invented many applications such as automated guided vehicles, which can be used in various fields such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence, and logistics.

“We were researching various technologies that can aid academics. So, when the pandemic led to online classes, we thought of coming up with something that will help create a phygital experience for the children to learn robotics,” says Rahul.

Inker’s website inkerlearn.com offers a unique experience that focuses on providing an interactive environment for students.

“To our knowledge, there are no such platforms in the industry that combines physical and digital elements. The basic programme is for children above six years. There is also a plan to launch an interactive platform for children below two years. Intermediate, advanced and expert level programmes are also in the pipeline. The prototype has already received a good response and will be launched soon,” said Rahul.

