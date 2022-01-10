STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Tech

Tech corner: Gadgets for your shopping list

While the Hafele RE-veal is ideal for home security while providing access where needed, Edifier has an exciting range of speakers and the new MP 230 with its classic design and wooden enclosure.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hafele RE-veal digital lock

Hafele RE-veal digital lock (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Here's our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Hafele RE-veal

The RE-veal is a digital lock with facial recognition technology along with fingerprint, keypad, RFID and mechanical key options to boot. Ideal for home security while providing access where needed, it is available at leading outlets. (hafeleindia.co.in)

Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro

This incredible GoKart reaches top speeds of 37 kph and ranges up to 25 km on a single charge. The kart comes with four driving modes suitable for beginners and pros. (store.segway.com)

Edifier MP 230

Edifier has an exciting range of speakers and the new MP 230 with its classic design and wooden enclosure manages to look opulent and sound crisp. The addition of retro buttons and a Class-D amp with BT 5.0 on board makes this a useful device at home or on the go. 16 hours of battery life and stereo sound via two 48mm full-frequency driver units is a joy to hear. (edifier.com)

Sony SRS NB 10

Sony's upcoming wireless neckband speakers are lighter than ever and great for taking conference caAlls, music, and work from home. They allow you hands-free dialogues with a 20-hour battery life. (electronics.sony.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hafele REveal Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro Edifier MP 230 Sony SRS NB 10
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp