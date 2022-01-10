Tech corner: Gadgets for your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here's our round-up of the latest gadgets to add to your shopping list

Hafele RE-veal

The RE-veal is a digital lock with facial recognition technology along with fingerprint, keypad, RFID and mechanical key options to boot. Ideal for home security while providing access where needed, it is available at leading outlets. (hafeleindia.co.in)

Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro

This incredible GoKart reaches top speeds of 37 kph and ranges up to 25 km on a single charge. The kart comes with four driving modes suitable for beginners and pros. (store.segway.com)

Edifier MP 230

Edifier has an exciting range of speakers and the new MP 230 with its classic design and wooden enclosure manages to look opulent and sound crisp. The addition of retro buttons and a Class-D amp with BT 5.0 on board makes this a useful device at home or on the go. 16 hours of battery life and stereo sound via two 48mm full-frequency driver units is a joy to hear. (edifier.com)

Sony SRS NB 10

Sony's upcoming wireless neckband speakers are lighter than ever and great for taking conference caAlls, music, and work from home. They allow you hands-free dialogues with a 20-hour battery life. (electronics.sony.com)