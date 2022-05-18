Tech corner: Here’s round-up of latest gadgets that are perfect addition to your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Carl F Bucherer - Heritage Bicompax

The limited edition Annual Hometown version of Carl F Bucherer’s Heritage Bicompax is special and unique. Available in multiple colours, these watches feature gradient dials with a chronograph to boot. A special version celebrating Mumbai with a special caseback engraving is also available in limited editions. ethoswatches.com

Rs 6.04 L

ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED

The 14 inch new Zenbook OLED(UX 3402) from ASUS is an ultra-thin and light laptop. On unboxing, the colours pop out (Aqua Celadon/Ponder Blue) while the slim device weighs just 1.39kg and has Military grade drop/shock protection for dynamic usage. I found the 14” 2.8K panel the star of the show with vivid colours in a 16:10 aspect screen. Zenbook has 90Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling and a 10 bit panel with 550 nits of welcome brightness. It is excellent for video, imaging, editing as well as content creation. There’s also a 12th gen Intel core processor for max efficiency and speed clubbed with up to 16 GB DDR5 Ram. WiFi 6E cranks up connection speed and consistency while the 75Whrs battery runs all day with ease. To top it, all stereo speakers have Harman-kardon tech. asus.com

Mivi Duopods F60

These ENC EarPods provide a bang for the buck with crystal clear calls courtesy four mics, up to 50 total hours of playtime, dramatic reduction of environmental noise, low latency Bluetooth for smooth gaming, and deeper bass courtesy of a custom-tuned EQ. I found the fit and finish to be acceptable and the choice of colours welcome at this price range. mivi.in

Stuffcool Ultimus 115

Ultimus 115 is an insanely powerful car charger, which can charge up to three devices simultaneously with a max output of 115W. For reference, it can charge a laptop up to 65W (Type C), mobiles up to 30W (Type A) and 20W (Type C) all at the same time. Ultimus 115 is compatible with 12V sockets in all cars. It is also fitted with five layers of safety protocols to safeguard you and your devices. stuffcool.com

Porsche Design-PDS 50

Porsche Design creates unique devices that look as good as they perform. The PDS 50 is a wireless speaker with high grade acoustics for top notch sound. It also sports a Qi charging station, USB connect, and BT. Battery lasts about five hours on a single charge. porsche-design.com