Graphene: The water marvel  

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Graphite is everywhere. In pencil lead, car batteries and glistening kitchen counters. Now, research shows it can also quench thirst. The ubiquitous blackish silver crystalline carbon yields the ‘miracle material’ graphene, which is at the forefront of innovative solutions for water-related challenges.

Researchers at Khalifa University in the UAE are succesfully working on desalination crucial in water-scarce regions like the Gulf. Hassan Arafat, from the Research & Innovation Center for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D), and his team are developing a graphene-enhanced membrane to make sea water drinkable.

In Europe, following the EU’s Drinking Water Directive (2020), scientists have been using graphene to clean water. Their aim is to meet the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring clean water and sanitation. They have invented hollow fiber filters made of polysulfone-graphene oxide (PSU-GO), which cleans the tiny particles and germs in tap water better than existing filters.

In collaboration with Chalmers University and the University of Castilla-La Mancha, ISOF (Institute for Organic Synthesis and Photoreactivity) researchers and Medica S.p.A. created ‘adsorptive membranes’ capable of ultra-filtering particles and microbes while absorbing pollutants, thanks to graphene oxide.

These filters also outperformed existing methods to remove not just organic molecules, but also persistent pollutants like PFAS and heavy metals in water. That graphene nanosheets can effectively absorb contaminants has been confirmed by Chalmers University reserachers. Additionally, the safety levels of these filters have been verified by the University of Castilla-La Mancha.

But wait, there’s more. The scientists are not simply stopping at developing water solutions. Researchers at Khalifa University are also proposing that graphene be used to make eco-friendly building materials and renewable hydrogen energy. The only impediment? Making it cost-effective, since large-scale production would be enormously expensive.

To overcome the hurdle, the innovative method of extracting carbon from methane, a by-product of the oil and gas industry, is being explored. The idea also aligns with the UAE’s cleaner energy goals and achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Collaborations with global startups in related sectors are also happening. RIC2D showcased its projects, emphasising their commercialisation potential through partnerships with Grapheal and NanoGrafen during the Graphene Flagship Week in September this year.

The groundbreaking developments with graphene promise not only water purification technologies, but also other environmental and social challenges. Miracle material, all right.

