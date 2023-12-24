AI for 'Detail'

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

It was yet another night of calming his newborn when Josh Bickett—a developer at OthersideAI—hit upon a groundbreaking idea. As he cradled his four-week-old daughter, Bickett conceived a revolutionary ‘self-operating computer framework’. The new system would redefine how artificial intelligence interacts with computers—AI would mimic humans and operate the computer by understanding visual cues, thereby automating the entire process.

Juggling his daughter in one arm, Bickett sketched out the basic framework: AI would control mouse clicks and keyboard commands based on visual inputs, similar to human interaction. It would easily be able to browse the internet and open applications without human interference.

OthersideAI’s CEO, Matt Shumer, recognised the immense potential of this framework. It was like creating a self-driving car equivalent for computers. Shumer envisions a future where this self-operating computer becomes the interface to the digital world, with advanced AI models seamlessly taking over computer interactions through conversational commands. Specialised models may emerge for different tasks, pushing up speed and complex reasoning, as researchers work further on the framework.

This would also go a long way in improving computer accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The AI would identify issues on the screen and resolve problems autonomously, optimising workflows. It would also become a useful tool in the realm of translation, and would be able to detect suspicious activities, thereby eliminating the same before the virus attacks the software, or before hackers can get to sensitive information. Providing a seamless integration of various AI capabilities, it will effortlessly transform into an independent operator.

While the self-operating computer framework marks the initial step, Bickett and Shumer envision a future where sophisticated AI agents replace human computing interfaces entirely. However, realising the vision of intelligent computer agents requires substantial resources and ongoing innovation.

Imbue, a leading AI research company, recently secured a $150-million partnership with Dell to build a powerful AI training platform. It aims to develop foundation models optimised for reasoning abilities. The ultimate goal is to advance both practical and fundamental understanding of deep learning and achieving human-level reasoning.

