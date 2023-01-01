Connecting concepts: Briding gaps between digital, physical world through technology

Abhishek Baxi By

Express News Service

The transformation in the world of technology since 2020 reflected changing work dynamics, economic headwinds and shifting lifestyle choices. With the next normal around the corner, new tech will bridge the gap between the digital and the physical worlds.

High Five to 5G

2G gave us photos, 3G brought web browsing, and 4G high-definition videos. Now 5G is ready to connect everything to everyone. With 43 billion devices worldwide expected to be plugged into the internet this year, the fifth-generation mobile network will change the way we generate, collect, share and use data. Offering significantly faster speeds than 4G with lower ‘lag’, 5G is not only an attractive proposition for personal devices, but also holds immense scope for commercial activity from manufacturing to healthcare and education. 5G is also expected to drive innovations in autonomous cars, cloud gaming and mixed reality. India has the second-largest wireless network in the world; 612 million people are expected to have 5G connections by 2030, according to KPMG. Ergo, national GDP could rise by $500 billion by 2025.

Year of Wearables

Wearables are being democratised for the Indian market. These smart devices are fast becoming favourites over phones and PCs, a segment which saw a 10 percent year-on-year decline in India last year due to persistent inflation and weakening demand, and things don’t look better in 2023. Navkendar Singh, an analyst at research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), says while there’s growth in the premium segment (expensive phones, that is), budget smartphones are on the wane because of limited options and people holding on to their devices for longer. According to IDC, India exported over 100 million wearables in the first three quarters of 2022. Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt were the breakthrough brands along with Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, etc.

Say Aye to Generative AI

Two new kids on the block are ChatGPT and Lensa AI. The first one is an AI chatbot that generates human-like text using natural language processing. The second creates styled portraits powered by AI. Generative AI is the biggest tech trend to watch out for this year, as it changes the way content is created. Improved AI and ML will drive more and more consumer apps and services that offer AI-driven image or video creation, low-code solutions for office workers and knowledge- and information-processing solutions.

On Cloud 9

While cloud adoption is growing, businesses are trying to get a handle on cloud costs amid the prevalent economic conditions. Voila! Enter FinOps. Companies will get to monitor data consumption across multi-cloud deployments, and manage cloud computing costs. In 2023, Forrester expects organisations to choose third-party, cloud-based FinOps solutions. Mohit Bajaj, executive director at Simplex Services, an IT consulting company, says the demand for cloud computing services optimised for use in

a particular industry—from the public sector to telecom and healthcare—will grow this year, even as Gartner, a technological research and consulting firm, expects that more than half of enterprises will adopt industry cloud solutions by 2027.

Meet My Digital Twin

While brands are trying out metaverse as a new marketing channel, expect more companies to go in for ‘digital twins’—computer-generated 3D models of physical objects. Metaverse is post-mobile; it clears new ways to access stuff via mixed reality (that blends VR and AR) headsets, smart glasses and other wearables. Several companies have already implemented digital twin pilots in training, designing and prototyping products, onboarding new employees, and in meetings and presentations. They are expected to go mainstream this year. Brands and companies are likely to establish their metaverse outposts on platforms such as Roblox, Decentraland, The Sandbox, etc. In 2022, instead the Meta’s grand metaverse ambitions going head to toe with Microsoft’s future of work vision, the two companies joined hands to get Microsoft software on Meta hardware, which means virtual reality and the metaverse is bound to dance together. That said, 2023 will also see a clash between proprietary immersive digital universes and the original metaverse vision of decentralised, community owned virtual spaces.

Gadgets to Buy

More foldable laptops

ASUS launched its first foldable laptop this year, but more brands such as Samsung and HP too

are prepping up with some propping by Intel

Dyson Zone

This mashup of noise-cancelling headphones and an air-purifying mask looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

PSVR 2

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation VR will feature improved tracking and sensory features for an immersive gameplay experience, but it won’t come cheap

New Google Pixel devices

Google will broaden its hardware portfolio with the already-announced Google Pixel Tablet and rumoured foldable Pixel smartphones



