Aim high with AI: Automate tedious tasks, improve productivity

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Today, staying ahead of the curve requires maximum creativity and efficiency. AI-powered tools can be a much-needed game-changer. They can streamline tedious processes, help create engaging content and provide one with valuable insights. If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, check out these five AI-powered tools.

Namelix

Transforming a business idea into a successful brand requires a unique name that resonates with the audience. That is where Namelix, a ChatGPT-powered AI business name generator, comes in. It offers an array of short and catchy brand name options based on user inputs such as product or business brief, industry, style and target market. Plus, Namelix provides a variety of filters like two-word, compound and non-English word names to help you find the perfect name. As you explore and ‘like’ the options, the algorithm learns from your preferences and refines its recommendations accordingly. Namelix also offers a logo creation service via Brandmark.io (parent company), allowing you to design a professional

logo that reflects your brand’s values.

HeadshotPro

With over 120 natural-looking headshots to choose from, it is the perfect solution for remote teams. You can select the desired backdrop and style like trendy clothing and different poses, and customise your photos against three background locations. With a turnaround time of two hours, you can get your headshots quickly and easily, at a price point of $10 per shot. With 4K photo size, the details of your headshot will be vivid and sharp. Keep in mind, however, that the tool may struggle to correct certain types of image flaws or imperfections.

Fireflies

It is an AI assistant that automates note-taking during meetings. It records, transcribes and allows you to search through voice conversations across any web-conferencing platform. With its easy-to-use search functionality, you can also find important points/highlights, collaborate with teammates, and eliminate the need for manual note-taking. Fireflies also includes a Chrome extension to capture meeting and call directly from the browser, a video conferencing bot that can connect and auto-join calls on your calendar, and integrations with diallers like Zapier or the API to make it more versatile.

Action Transformer

Adept AI’s new model, Action Transformer (ACT-1), aims to create a system that can perform any task a human can do in front of a computer, including fulfilling user requests by typing a command into the text box, working with tools like spreadsheets, and looking up information online. ACT-1 is hooked to

a Chrome extension that allows it to observe and perform actions such as clicking, typing and scrolling. It can reduce the time required for manual tasks with just a single sentence, such as ‘compose a mail for car service’ and ‘create the spreadsheet of the vendors’. It can also be used as a recruitment tool to streamline hiring by analysing resumes and online assessments.

Postwise

Looking to increase your social media presence and boost online engagement? Postwise is your answer.

It is an AI-powered Twitter management tool that creates and schedules content for your followers. You just have to put the keywords related to the topic or idea and it will generate tweets, analyse performance and provide insights into engagement, reach and audience demographics. It can also maximise engagement and reach by scheduling tweets at peak hours to drive traffic. Postwise can also create plug links, reshare the top tweets, send automated DMs, and more.

