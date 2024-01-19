Centre invites pre-proposals for setting up hubs for quantum technology

As part of the 9th India International Science Festival in Faridabad on Saturday, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) will invite pre-proposals for setting up of special centers thematic hubs related to quantum technology.
The department is looking for early ideas (called pre-proposals) to create hubs in four areas: quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing & metrology, and quantum materials & devices.
The ideas should show how quantum technology can be used in real life.
The invitation for proposals will be launched by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST.
These T-Hubs are part of the National Quantum Mission (NQM), a big project aimed at improving quantum technology in India. The mission was launched in April last year with a total outlay of Rs.6003.65 Crore for a period of eight years.
The move is a part of the national strategy to build a skilled workforce and encourage research and development in quantum technologies, which is considered an area of strategic importance.
India has fallen far behind other nations such as China and the US in quantum technology research and development.
It is believed that quantum technology can increase the processing capacity of computers by up to 100 times while consuming the same amount of power.
Computers with quantum technology will be able to easily decrypt existing encryption mechanisms and launch cyber attacks on enemy countries that will be virtually impossible to defend against.
As such, globally a race is on to develop the first viable quantum computing technology, with the US and China seen as the most likely to make the breakthrough.
The goal of India's National Quantum Mission is to boost scientific research, help industries, and make India a leader in quantum technology and its applications.
The government has been significantly funding research in quantum technologies.
The government will help with establishing infrastructure, providing high-performance computing facilities, and supporting talent development through scholarships and training programs.