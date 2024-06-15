ChatGPT and Beyond: How AI is transforming vacation planning for Indian travellers

When Noida-based homemaker Meera Singh began planning for a family vacation in May, she had a few criteria in mind: pleasant weather, minimal crowds, and a destination within India. But this time, instead of calling a travel agent or spending hours researching online, she turned to ChatGPT.

The AI chatbot recommended several locations, including Shoja in Himachal Pradesh and Kanatal in Uttarakhand. “I had been to a few of the destinations listed before, and knew they fit the bill. So, I knew this thing is definitely working,” she says. Convinced, she chose Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, one of the suggested destinations, and even used the chatbot to create a detailed seven-day itinerary.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing daily life, and the travel industry is no exception. A 2023 survey by the Statista Research Department found that over 60 per cent of respondents in the US and 40 per cent in India already use AI on mobile devices for travel planning.

Major companies have begun integrating AI to enhance customer experience and streamline the booking process. For instance, Expedia Group launched an AI travel assistant app called Romie, which crafts tailored itineraries and troubleshoots travel disruptions. Earlier this year, Booking Holdings released Ask Kayak and Kayak PriceCheck to help travellers find vacation ideas and compare flight prices across 100 different websites. Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Guide.com have their own AI-powered bots accessible via apps and microsites, pulling data on pricing and reviews to assist in planning trips.