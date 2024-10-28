Apple launches iPhone into AI era with free software update

Apple is releasing a free software update that will inject its first dose of artificial intelligence into its iPhone 16 lineup as the trendsetting company tries to catch up with technology's latest craze.

The upgrade to the iOS 18 operating system on Monday arrives more than a month after four iPhone 16 models equipped with the special computer chip needed to power the AI features went on sale at prices ranging from USD 800 to USD 1,200. Last year's premium models — the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — also possess a processor that will enable the AI technology after the software update is installed.

Recent versions of Apple's iPad and Mac computer also can be updated with the software.

Countries outside the U.S. won't be getting the AI software for their iPhones until next year at a date still to be determined. Apple spent the past five weeks testing the AI software among an audience of iPhone owners who signed up to help the company fine tune the technology.

The AI infusion is supposed to transform Apple's often bumbling virtual assistant Siri into a more conversational, versatile and colorful companion whose presence will be denoted by a glowing light that circles the iPhone's screen as requests are being handled.