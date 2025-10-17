China boasts of crackdown on scam centres on Myanmar border

BEIJING: Chinese authorities are boasting of a sweeping crackdown on scam centres across the country's southern border with Myanmar, days before a key political meeting in Beijing.

Government statements published since Wednesday mention the arrests of more than 57,000 Chinese citizens for their alleged involvement in fraud and detail accounts of torture and murder in the murky compounds.

An AFP investigation revealed Tuesday that despite China's efforts to smash them with security forces in Myanmar and Thailand, scam centres are still in business and bigger than ever.

Satellite images and AFP drone footage showed frenetic building work in the heavily guarded compounds around Myawaddy on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

They appeared to be using Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service on a huge scale.

People trafficked or lured by false promises into scam centres are forced to work around the clock, extracting billions of dollars from victims around the world through phone and internet scams.