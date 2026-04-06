Neuroscience explains why teens are so vulnerable to Big Tech social media platforms

In a , a Los Angeles jury has found that social media company Meta and video streaming service YouTube harmed a young user with addictive design features that led to mental health distress, including .
Commentators have referred to this as and are pending. The verdict has of social media platforms across jurisdictions.
Countries like , and have already introduced age restrictions for social media use. Canada still lacks .
As and , one crucial question is often overlooked: Why are teenagers so uniquely vulnerable to these platforms in the first place?
Imagine Sara, who at 14 was found unconscious on her bedroom floor after an attempt to take her own life. By every measure, she was thriving: strong in school, supported by family, living in a vibrant community. But behind her bedroom door, she was struggling with something no one could see. She spent hours scrolling, posting and chasing likes until the validation stopped coming.
A quiet sense of not being good enough slowly took root. Despite 150 online followers, she had no one she felt she could truly talk to. She became convinced she was completely alone.
Sara is a composite drawn from clinical and research experience, but her story is common. Like many teenagers, Sara turned to social media to connect, express herself and find a sense of belonging. At first, it felt good. Each drew her back until the habit became hard to control.
Neuroscience shows that heavy social media use can overstimulate the teen brain’s still-developing reward pathways in ways similar to .
This immature system also makes teenagers and . This leaves them vulnerable to highs and lows of online interaction, including the rapid, repeated negative comments that can intensify emotional stress.
Think of the teen brain as a highway . The emotional expressway — the limbic system — is wide open for speeding. The pre-frontal cortex — the brain’s traffic-control centre responsible for judgment and impulse control — is still being built.
means that the fast emotional traffic often outruns the signals from the control centre, creating traffic jams in judgment and rational thinking and making it harder for teens to pause, reflect and assess consequences.
Social comparison deepens this strain further. As Sara scrolled through images of seemingly perfect lives, she felt increasingly inadequate. , insecurity and chipped away at her confidence. At the same time, social media encouraged constant self-monitoring, as she tracked her likes, comments and appearance online.
Research links this kind of to , especially in teens already under pressure.
Puberty . During this stage, the brain becomes more sensitive to social and emotional cues. For girls, these changes often occur earlier and more intensely, helping explain why adolescent girls are disproportionately affected by .
We would not hand a 14-year-old the keys to a car without training, rules and safeguards. Yet we allow that same teenager unrestricted access to platforms designed to capture attention and maximize engagement.
The impacts on their physical and mental health are clear. Research involving more than 9,000 adolescents across eight countries found a .
In Canada, suicide is the for youth aged 15 to 24. Mental illness already costs us , and 70 per cent of those affected .
Regulating social media is essential. And it requires a layered approach, much like road safety.
Platforms must be designed more responsibly. Age limits should be clearly defined and meaningfully enforced. And digital literacy education should help young people understand and manage their online experiences.
The question is no longer whether action is needed, but whether it will come in time to protect the next generation.
Research Fellow, Centre for Global Child Health, The Hospital for Sick Children; Adjunct Faculty, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
This story is republished from The Conversation