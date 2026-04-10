One Tech Tip: A new generation is reviving the iPod for distraction-free listening

Remember the iPod? It's making a quiet comeback.

Four years after Apple killed off its digital music player, secondhand sales are surging. It's fueled in part by young people interested not just in its retro looks but a desire to listen to music in a focused way and with playlists not determined by algorithms.

"There's a growing trend, particularly amongst younger users, to mitigate the ease with which they can be distracted by smartphones, often driven by mental health and well-being concerns," said Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight. "Having a dedicated music device, such as an iPod, is a good way to reduce your dependence on a smartphone and avoid being drawn into other activities, like doomscrolling through social media feeds, when you only really want to listen to music."

If you're interested in joining the iPod revival, here are some pointers:

How to get an iPod

You can't buy a new iPod anymore but it's not too hard to get your hands on a used one. There are still a lot of them around because Apple sold 450 million over two decades.

There's a thriving secondhand market, as evidenced by thousands of listings for used iPods on eBay. "Based on my discussions with people in the market, there has definitely been renewed interest in refurbished iPods," said Wood.

But watch out, because eBay, strangely, also has thousands of listings for new iPods. On closer inspection, they're from China-based sellers and some buyers have left feedback complaining they received a used or refurbished device in counterfeit packaging.

Facebook Marketplace, peer-to-peer reselling site Mercari and refurbished electronics platform Back Market also have plenty of listings. Back Market, which operates in the U.S., Japan and more than a dozen European countries, said iPod sales last year jumped 48% from 2024.

There are also businesses dedicated to selling refurbished iPods.

And there's a chance someone you know has one gathering dust in a drawer somewhere. My 16-year-old daughter recently discovered her grandmother's silver iPod Nano, complete with original charging cable and white earphones, in a guest room nightstand during a recent visit.

For support, there's a vibrant online community of users swapping tips and sharing pictures of their devices, many with aftermarket modifications like faceplates in non-original colors.