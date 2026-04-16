The 'becoming Chinese' meme shows China's soft power moment is here

BANGKOK: Have you "become Chinese"?

In recent months, 20-somethings around the world have taken over social media with posts enthusing about how they're embracing Chinese ways of life. Videos proclaiming users are "Chinamaxxing," or "in a very Chinese time of their lives" — namely by drinking hot water with boiled goji berries, eating dumplings or wearing slippers in the house, or flying to China and gushing about its modern infrastructure — are racking up millions of views.

Along with its economic and geopolitical rise, China's government has tried for years to push its soft power on the global stage. But those official efforts never came close to the success the "becoming Chinese" meme is enjoying now.

Even senior Chinese diplomats have noted the trend. Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., referenced the internet craze recently as he promoted a new visa-free transit policy and urged more Americans to "experience for yourselves a real, dynamic and panoramic China."

The TikTok trend is the latest example of how Chinese products and consumables are enjoying a cultural cachet they've never had before globally. From movies to music, Labubu toys and even ordinary habits like drinking hot water, Chinese things are now seen by many as cool.

"China is gaining real soft power, and you can see it most clearly in how Chinese culture and 'Chineseness' are becoming familiar, repeatable, and globally consumable in everyday life," said Shaoyu Yuan, a professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies' Center for Global Affairs.

"That legitimacy," Yuan said, "is earned through taste, utility, and entertainment."

That soft power rise is enabled by China's development in many industries: From manufacturing, where it holds a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus with the rest of the world, to social media, where it developed the addictive algorithms that made TikTok, to its own consumer culture, where homegrown names compete head to head with global brands.