Average data breach cost soars to ₹25.5 crore: IBM Report

India’s average data breach cost rose to a record ₹25.5 crore in 2026, up 15.9% year-on-year, according to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026.

The report found that the average organisational cost of a data breach increased from ₹22 crore in 2025 to ₹25.5 crore in 2026. The average scale of a breach also increased to 39,500 records compromised on average, up from 38,200 records in 2025.

IBM said 26% of malicious breaches in India were AI-generated, reflecting the growing role of artificial intelligence in cyberattacks. At the same time, the report found that organisations using AI and security automation extensively recorded lower breach costs and faster response times. Nearly 73% of organisations also said they planned to increase investments in security tools and governance after experiencing a breach.

“India’s accelerating AI adoption is creating immense opportunities for innovation, but it is also enabling cyber threats to evolve rapidly. The findings underscore that organizations using AI and strong governance were significantly better positioned to fend off cyberattacks,” said Gaurav Agarwal, vice-president - technology, IBM India & South Asia.

“Today, most organizations apply AI in limited ways, often focused on detection. To keep pace, AI with agentic capabilities must be embedded across the full security lifecycle—from detection and analysis to prioritization and remediation. That should be the strategic imperative for businesses to build resilience and a competitive advantage,” he added.