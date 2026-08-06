Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung's best foldable yet, if you can afford it

Every year, Samsung launches two foldable smartphones—the book-style Fold and the clamshell Flip. This year, the South Korean tech giant added a third foldable to its lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which comes with a compact, passport-sized design.

Starting at ₹1,79,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is among the lightest foldable smartphones available today. It doesn't feel bulky and slips easily into a pocket. I used the device for more than two weeks and found it impressive in almost every department. From design and display to camera, battery life and performance, the phone delivers a premium experience. The only concern is its price. So, should you buy it? Here's our review.

Design and display

Our review unit came in the Lavender colour, which immediately caught attention. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is one of the best-looking foldables Samsung has made. Measuring 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7 mm when folded and weighing just 201g, it feels lighter and more comfortable to carry than previous Fold models.

The biggest upgrade is the new 4:3 aspect ratio. Unlike earlier Fold devices with their tall and narrow cover screens, the wider display makes everyday tasks much easier.

The hinge is smooth and sturdy, opening flat every time without any wobble. Samsung has also improved durability by offering an IPX8 water-resistance rating and IP48 dust protection.

The 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display has a resolution of 1848x2448 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. HDR10+ support makes OTT content look vibrant, while the new aspect ratio improves multitasking, reading PDFs and web browsing.