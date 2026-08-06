Premium smartphones capture 29% share of global sales in H1 2026

The global premium smartphone segment (wholesale average selling price of $600 and above) accounted for a record 29% of global smartphone sales in the first half of 2026, up from 25% in H1 2025 and 20% in H1 2022, says a new report by Counterpoint Research.

According to the report, the premium segment benefited from rising memory costs, which affected the low- and mid-tier smartphone segments more significantly. Premium smartphone makers were better able to absorb these costs through higher margins and reduced promotional spending, helping sustain demand despite challenging market conditions.

Between H1 2022 and H1 2025, the premium segment's growth was largely driven by the broader premiumisation trend, as consumers increasingly shifted towards high-end smartphones.

Brand performance in the premium segment

Apple recorded 9% year-on-year growth in H1 2026, driven by the strong performance of the iPhone 17 series, particularly the base model.

However, Apple’s share in the premium segment declined to 65% in H1 2026 from 74% in H1 2022, mainly due to intensifying competition in China, the world's largest premium smartphone market. Chinese brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo strengthened their flagship portfolios, prompting more consumers to opt for domestic premium brands.