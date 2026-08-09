Power Packed

The recently launched laptop Primebook 2 Max is the perfect example of how Indian brands are trying to build products suitable to the country’s digital ecosystem. With 8 GB RAM and PrimeOS—an Android-based desktop operating system—the laptop enables Android apps to operate seamlessly.

The trackpad touch feels smooth and effortless here. But upon picking it up, the 1.61 kg laptop feels not sleek but heavy. The hardware is also shaky and feels unstable.

The most efficient aspect of using the Primebook 2 Max is the built-in AI assistant powered by Gemini—accessible through chat and voice. With its fast processing that enables prompt responses, it becomes a seamless part of both—serious workflow or casual surfing. Instead of just being a voice assistant following commands, the AI-assistant comprehends, contextualises, and delivers a well-researched list of the best options.

For daily use, keymapping enables smoother navigation. Video calling through Zoom and Google Meet is seamless. The privacy shutter for the webcam is an impressive practical intervention for safety against hackers. Along with a backlit keyboard and easy-access night-mode key, the laptop is comfortable to use. However, the laptop may not support external softwares sometimes; video editing apps lag and function at a slow speed. The charger is also slow and takes up to 2.5 hours for a full charge. The Primebook 2 Max is hence best suited for casual and occasional users.

Price: Rs. 32,990

Details: shop.primebook.in