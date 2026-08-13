Google launches Pixel 11 series in India with Tensor G6 and Gemini AI

Every year, US tech giant Google announces its latest offerings at the annual Pixel launch event. At this year’s event, the company launched the new Pixel 11 smartphone lineup in India, comprising the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The new phones come with Google’s Tensor G6 processor, Gemini-powered AI features and upgraded cameras.

The Pixel 11 is priced at ₹89,999, while Pixel 11 Pro starts at ₹1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at ₹1,34,999, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at ₹1,86,999.

Pixel 11 gets new camera and AI features

The standard Pixel 11 features a redesigned camera bar that is more than 40% thinner than the previous generation. It comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, up to 30x Super Res Zoom and Instant Night Sight.

The phone is powered by the Tensor G6 chip and comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Google claims more than 30 hours of battery life.

The Pixel 11 series also introduces several new AI features. Magic Capture can analyse frames in real time to identify and enhance spontaneous moments, while Camera Looks allows users to customise the processing style of their photos.

Google has also introduced Rambler, a Gemini-powered voice input feature designed to provide cleaner transcriptions, even when users speak with pauses and filler words.