Google launches Pixel 11 series in India with Tensor G6 and Gemini AI

Every year, US tech giant Google announces its latest offerings at the annual Pixel launch event. At this year’s event, the company launched the new Pixel 11 smartphone lineup in India, comprising the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
The new phones come with Google’s Tensor G6 processor, Gemini-powered AI features and upgraded cameras.
The Pixel 11 is priced at ₹89,999, while Pixel 11 Pro starts at ₹1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at ₹1,34,999, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at ₹1,86,999.
Pixel 11 gets new camera and AI features
The standard Pixel 11 features a redesigned camera bar that is more than 40% thinner than the previous generation. It comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, up to 30x Super Res Zoom and Instant Night Sight.
The phone is powered by the Tensor G6 chip and comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Google claims more than 30 hours of battery life.
The Pixel 11 series also introduces several new AI features. Magic Capture can analyse frames in real time to identify and enhance spontaneous moments, while Camera Looks allows users to customise the processing style of their photos.
Google has also introduced Rambler, a Gemini-powered voice input feature designed to provide cleaner transcriptions, even when users speak with pauses and filler words.
Pixel 11 Pro models get brighter displays
The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL feature the Tensor G6 processor along with Google’s Titan M3 security chip. Both phones come with Super Actua displays with a new anti-scratch coating and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits.
The Pro models feature a 50-megapixel main camera and a new 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Google says the camera system supports up to 120x Pro Zoom.
The phones also support more than 30 hours of battery life and can charge up to 75 per cent in around 30 minutes using a wired connection.
Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets thinner
Google has also launched the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, its latest foldable smartphone. The company says the new model is nearly 1mm thinner, almost 10% lighter and three times more durable than its predecessor.
The foldable is powered by the Tensor G6 processor and has 16GB RAM. It features brighter inner and outer displays, more than 24 hours of battery life and can charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold also gets foldable-focused features such as Split Screen, Drag and Drop and Instant View. It will be available in an Olive colour with 512GB of storage.
Google launches Pixel Watch 5
Alongside the smartphones, Google has launched the Pixel Watch 5 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The smartwatch starts at ₹42,900 for the 41mm version and ₹45,900 for the 45mm model.
It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Wearable Platform and includes Gemini features, improved sleep tracking, Health Guardian, GPS tracking and new Smart Wake alarms.
The Pixel Watch 5 is available for pre-order from August 12 and will go on sale on August 20.
Gemini Intelligence
Google says Gemini Intelligence is designed to make the Pixel act as a true companion, helping users handle complex tasks while staying focused on the moment.
The Pixel 11 also gets Live Translate, which can translate videos, podcasts and voice messages into select languages as users watch or listen to them.
Google has also made Circle to Search easier to use on the Pixel 11. Users can access it directly from the Pixel Camera to identify objects, zoom in to search for things further away, translate text or get information about their surroundings without switching apps or taking a photo.