Redmi Note 17 review: Big battery, AMOLED display and enough power for everyday use

These days, mobile phones have become an inseparable part of our lives. There is hardly any time when people stay away from their phones. They put them down mainly when the battery runs out or when they go to bed. During their free time, they are somehow always engaged with their smartphones.

Perhaps, this is what Xiaomi understood when it came up with the Redmi Note 17. Starting at ₹27,999, the phone enters a fiercely competitive market in this price range. The biggest highlight of the device is its 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest battery used in a Redmi smartphone so far. During my usage, the device easily lasted an entire day without asking for a recharge, even with regular use.

The phone supports 45W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box. It also supports 22.5W reverse wired charging, which can be useful for charging accessories or another phone in an emergency. The company claims around two-and-a-half days of typical usage on a single charge.

So, if you are planning to buy a phone in this price range and battery backup is one of your priorities, the Redmi Note 17 can be a good option. It also offers a better display experience than many phones with large batteries in this segment.

Other features

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 17 looks fine. Despite carrying such a large battery, the phone does not look too bulky. It is just 8.4mm thick, which is impressive considering its battery capacity.

The other major highlight is its 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and animations smoother, while the AMOLED panel offers good contrast and colours.