SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.6 as cheaper rival to OpenAI and Anthropic

SpaceXAI has launched Grok 4.6, saying its model matches leading models from OpenAI and Anthropic while costing less and improving its ability to handle complex, long-running tasks.

The company introduced Grok 4.6 on August 12, positioning it as an upgrade focused on AI agents that can work through complicated jobs over many steps. It said the model is designed for research, coding, software development, analysis and creating interactive applications.

According to SpaceXAI, Grok 4.6 reached frontier-level results across several agentic coding and knowledge-work benchmarks. Artificial Analysis places the model close to OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol on its Intelligence Index, although early comparisons do not establish that it consistently beats leading systems. MarketWatch reported that Grok 4.6 scored five points higher than Grok 4.5 on the index.

Cost is another part of SpaceXAI’s pitch. The model is priced at about $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, making it considerably cheaper than some competing frontier models. That could make it attractive to developers running AI agents that consume large amounts of compute.