TRAI MyCall app revamped: Consumers can now report call quality issues directly

Call drops, audio delays, calls taking too long to connect and poor voice quality have become common problems for mobile users. To address these issues, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revamped its TRAI MyCall mobile application, allowing users to rate their voice-calling experience and report specific network problems directly.

According to the regulator, the app is aimed at giving consumers a bigger role in monitoring the quality of telecom services. The feedback submitted through the app will be shared with telecom service providers (TSPs) and TRAI in an anonymised form.

What can users report?

The app allows consumers to rate their calling experience on a 1-5 star scale after making a call. Users can also report specific problems such as call drops, echo during calls, audio delay, cross connection, voice breaking, one party being unable to hear the other and calls taking too long to connect.

The feedback will be made available to the respective telecom service provider, allowing it to identify network problems and take corrective measures.