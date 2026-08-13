TRAI MyCall app revamped: Consumers can now report call quality issues directly

Call drops, audio delays, calls taking too long to connect and poor voice quality have become common problems for mobile users. To address these issues, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revamped its TRAI MyCall mobile application, allowing users to rate their voice-calling experience and report specific network problems directly.
According to the regulator, the app is aimed at giving consumers a bigger role in monitoring the quality of telecom services. The feedback submitted through the app will be shared with telecom service providers (TSPs) and TRAI in an anonymised form.
What can users report?
The app allows consumers to rate their calling experience on a 1-5 star scale after making a call. Users can also report specific problems such as call drops, echo during calls, audio delay, cross connection, voice breaking, one party being unable to hear the other and calls taking too long to connect.
The feedback will be made available to the respective telecom service provider, allowing it to identify network problems and take corrective measures.
Why has TRAI revamped MyCall?
Voice calling remains one of the most basic telecom services, with India having more than one billion telecom subscribers. While telecom companies and TRAI monitor network quality using technical Quality of Service (QoS) parameters, these measurements may not always capture the actual experience of consumers.
This is where Quality of Experience (QoE) comes in. It reflects how users actually experience a telecom service—whether a call drops, the voice breaks, there is an echo or a call takes too long to connect.
The revamped MyCall app is designed to bridge this gap by combining consumer feedback with network-related information.
How does the app work?
The app can automatically prompt users to provide feedback after a call, making it easier for them to report their experience without having to manually open the application every time.
Users can also access their previous ratings and feedback through an interactive map.
Another feature, Coverage Test, allows users to check the signal strength at their location.
How will TRAI use the data?
The feedback will help TRAI get a better picture of the actual calling experience across different telecom networks. For telecom operators, the data can help identify areas where network performance needs improvement.
This could allow operators to take more targeted corrective measures instead of relying only on technical network parameters.
For TRAI, consumer feedback can provide additional evidence while assessing the quality of telecom services.
Why is consumer feedback important?
A network may meet certain technical QoS requirements, but consumers may still experience call drops, poor voice quality or connectivity problems. TRAI MyCall attempts to bring these two aspects together — technical network performance and the consumer's actual experience.
TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the revamped app would strengthen consumer participation in monitoring telecom service quality and help service providers identify network deficiencies. The regulator has also encouraged mobile users to regularly submit feedback through the application. The TRAI MyCall app is currently available for Android users through Google Play.