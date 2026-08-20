AI changing how young consumers shop online

Artificial intelligence is changing how young consumers shop online, with AI-powered tools on e-commerce platforms and brand websites increasingly helping them find products and make purchase decisions rather than simply browse through options.

Agam Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Markgrid, said the shift is not about AI replacing search, but about AI becoming the first filter through which consumers discover information. “Google gives you links, and AI gives you conclusions. Search made you the researcher; AI makes you a decision-maker who’s already been briefed,” Chaudhary said.

He said the shopping journey is increasingly beginning with questions such as “what should I buy?” or “is this brand good?”, with the response influencing what consumers consider next.

“The bigger shift is that AI is becoming the first filter. Everything downstream can be shaped by that first answer,” he said.

However, the growing use of AI does not mean traditional search engines have lost their relevance. Consumers continue to use search and AI differently, particularly when they are making high-value or important purchase decisions.

Chaudhary said this shift was also changing how brands approach online visibility. “Discovery is moving from search pages to answer systems, so visibility is no longer about ranking but about whether AI models retrieve your brand,” he said.