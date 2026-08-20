AI changing how young consumers shop online

Artificial intelligence is changing how young consumers shop online, with AI-powered tools on e-commerce platforms and brand websites increasingly helping them find products and make purchase decisions rather than simply browse through options.
Agam Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Markgrid, said the shift is not about AI replacing search, but about AI becoming the first filter through which consumers discover information. “Google gives you links, and AI gives you conclusions. Search made you the researcher; AI makes you a decision-maker who’s already been briefed,” Chaudhary said.
He said the shopping journey is increasingly beginning with questions such as “what should I buy?” or “is this brand good?”, with the response influencing what consumers consider next.
“The bigger shift is that AI is becoming the first filter. Everything downstream can be shaped by that first answer,” he said.
However, the growing use of AI does not mean traditional search engines have lost their relevance. Consumers continue to use search and AI differently, particularly when they are making high-value or important purchase decisions.
Chaudhary said this shift was also changing how brands approach online visibility. “Discovery is moving from search pages to answer systems, so visibility is no longer about ranking but about whether AI models retrieve your brand,” he said.
Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and global CEO of Grapes Worldwide, said AI is changing the way younger consumers discover information rather than replacing search altogether.
“For many Gen Z consumers, the first instinct is to ask a question and get an answer straight away. They are less interested in scrolling through pages of search results and more interested in finding something that helps them quickly,” Agarwal said.
She said conversational search is becoming a familiar starting point for younger consumers, but they continue to compare sources, read reviews and seek information they can trust before making important decisions.
“What we are seeing is a shift in how younger users discover information, rather than the disappearance of search itself,” she said.
Sini Magon, COO and global partner of Grapes Worldwide, said AI is increasingly becoming the first stop for Gen Z consumers looking for information before making a purchase.
“It is becoming quite common for Gen Z to turn to AI before trying anything else. It is where many of them go when they want a quick answer or a starting point,” Magon said.
However, she said AI generally does not determine the final purchase decision. Consumers continue to check reviews, seek opinions from people they trust and compare alternatives.
“AI may start the conversation, but it rarely ends it,” she said.
The shift is also forcing brands to rethink how they build trust online. Chaudhary said companies now need to establish trust not only with consumers but also with AI systems that increasingly influence discovery.
“Trust-building splits into two jobs. You still have to earn human trust—proof, consistency, community. But now you also have to earn machine trust: being semantically clear, credibly cited, and retrievable when AI assembles an answer,” he said.
He added that creators could become more important as AI-generated answers make information easier to access. Human experience, taste and credibility, he said, could become important differentiators for brands.
Magon said consumers today have more choices and can quickly distinguish between brands that add value and those that are simply trying to sell.
As AI becomes a more important part of the discovery process, brands will therefore need to rethink how they communicate, build credibility and ensure they are visible not only in search results but also in AI-generated recommendations.