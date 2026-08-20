OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Teens with built-in safety tools and parental controls

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Teens, a version of its AI chatbot designed for users aged 13 to 17, with built-in safety protections, study-focused features and parental controls aimed at encouraging healthier AI use.
The company said users whom its systems estimate are under 18, or those who declare their age as between 13 and 17, will automatically be placed into the ChatGPT for Teens experience.
The launch builds on OpenAI's earlier efforts to make its platform safer for younger users, including the rollout of Parental Controls, an updated Under-18 Model Spec, the Teen Safety Blueprint and age-prediction systems. The company said its approach is guided by four principles: putting teen safety first, encouraging real-world support, treating teens like teens and being transparent about how its AI systems behave.
Study-focused features
OpenAI said ChatGPT for Teens is designed to help students understand concepts rather than simply provide answers. For instance, a teen preparing for an exam can ask the chatbot to explain a difficult topic, work through a practice problem or test their understanding. If a student seeks a direct answer to homework, ChatGPT can instead encourage them to solve it step by step.
The experience includes Study Mode, which uses guiding questions and step-by-step explanations to help students grasp the material. It also introduces responsible homework reminders that can recognise when a teen appears to be trying to shortcut an assignment and redirect them to Study Mode for collaborative problem-solving.
In addition, the platform offers quizzes and learning visualisations to reinforce concepts and check understanding. A new Study Hours feature allows teens or parents to set specific times when Study Mode becomes the default experience, helping build consistent study habits.
Partnership with CodeAI
OpenAI has also announced a partnership with CodeAI to help students and educators develop AI literacy.
The initiative aims to teach teenagers not just how to use AI tools, but also how to understand how they work, question their outputs and create responsibly, with teachers playing a key role in classroom adoption.
Stronger protections by default
The company said safety measures are enabled by default for all users under 18.
These safeguards are based on OpenAI’s Under-18 Principles and are designed to reduce exposure to potentially harmful or developmentally inappropriate content while allowing teens to learn and explore.
The protections cover higher-risk areas, including self-harm, violence, eating disorders, dangerous activities, and explicit sexual or graphic content.
Features to encourage healthy use
OpenAI has also introduced features aimed at promoting balanced AI use. These include sensitive image upload reminders that caution teens against sharing private or personal images, as well as a teen-specific onboarding experience that introduces safety and learning features from the start. The company has also added limited personalisation options, such as accent colours and voice variations, while ensuring the experience does not blur the line between a useful AI tool and a human relationship.
The company said teenagers are already using AI to learn new skills, build projects and solve problems in their communities, and ChatGPT for Teens is designed to encourage those learning-centred uses while providing stronger safety guardrails.