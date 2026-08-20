OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Teens with built-in safety tools and parental controls

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has launched ChatGPT for Teens, a version of its AI chatbot designed for users aged 13 to 17, with built-in safety protections, study-focused features and parental controls aimed at encouraging healthier AI use.

The company said users whom its systems estimate are under 18, or those who declare their age as between 13 and 17, will automatically be placed into the ChatGPT for Teens experience.

The launch builds on OpenAI's earlier efforts to make its platform safer for younger users, including the rollout of Parental Controls, an updated Under-18 Model Spec, the Teen Safety Blueprint and age-prediction systems. The company said its approach is guided by four principles: putting teen safety first, encouraging real-world support, treating teens like teens and being transparent about how its AI systems behave.

Study-focused features

OpenAI said ChatGPT for Teens is designed to help students understand concepts rather than simply provide answers. For instance, a teen preparing for an exam can ask the chatbot to explain a difficult topic, work through a practice problem or test their understanding. If a student seeks a direct answer to homework, ChatGPT can instead encourage them to solve it step by step.

The experience includes Study Mode, which uses guiding questions and step-by-step explanations to help students grasp the material. It also introduces responsible homework reminders that can recognise when a teen appears to be trying to shortcut an assignment and redirect them to Study Mode for collaborative problem-solving.

In addition, the platform offers quizzes and learning visualisations to reinforce concepts and check understanding. A new Study Hours feature allows teens or parents to set specific times when Study Mode becomes the default experience, helping build consistent study habits.