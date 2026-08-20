YouTube to count views from first frame as monetisation rules tighten

YouTube will change how it counts public views from August 24, counting a view as soon as playback starts from the first frame across long-form videos, Shorts and live streams. The change will not alter creator earnings or eligibility for the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), with YouTube continuing to use engaged views and watch-time measures for monetisation.
The change separates the number shown publicly from the measures used to assess monetisation. Creators may therefore see higher public view counts without a corresponding increase in earnings. YouTube said the new system will apply across formats, bringing them under a common view-counting method.
The change follows policy developments in July that put more focus on original and authentic content. On July 20, YouTube clarified its “inauthentic content” rules, saying content that is mass-produced, repetitive or made using generic templates can be excluded from monetisation. The policy also covers some AI-generated content when it gives the impression of mass production without the creator’s original perspective.
YouTube’s current monetisation guidance says content should be original and not mass-produced, generic, repetitive or manipulative. It says videos made with automated tools or templates can still be monetised when the finished work shows the creator’s creative input and provides educational or entertainment value. The rules apply to long-form videos, Shorts and live streams.
YouTube also specifies restrictions on AI-generated personas used to present information on sensitive subjects. Channels using AI personas to act as human experts and provide advice on health, legal matters, finances or politics are not eligible for monetisation under the guidance.
The July clarification builds on a policy update from July 2025, when YouTube renamed its “repetitious content” rule “inauthentic content”. YouTube said the change clarified that repetitive and mass-produced material was already ineligible under its existing monetisation rules. It also said there was no change to its reused-content policy, which covers material such as clips, compilations and reaction videos.
A separate change announced on August 10 will raise the YPP entry threshold for new creators seeking advertising and YouTube Premium revenue from February 1, 2027. New applicants will need 1,000 subscribers and either 8,000 qualified public watch hours in the previous 365 days or 20 million qualified public Shorts views in the previous 90 days. The existing 4,000-hour and 10-million-Shorts-view thresholds will therefore rise for new applicants.
The August 24 view-count change and the monetisation changes address different measures. A public view will become easier to register, while eligibility and revenue will continue to depend on separate requirements and engagement measures, or higher advertising revenue.