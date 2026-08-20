YouTube to count views from first frame as monetisation rules tighten

YouTube will change how it counts public views from August 24, counting a view as soon as playback starts from the first frame across long-form videos, Shorts and live streams. The change will not alter creator earnings or eligibility for the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP), with YouTube continuing to use engaged views and watch-time measures for monetisation.

The change separates the number shown publicly from the measures used to assess monetisation. Creators may therefore see higher public view counts without a corresponding increase in earnings. YouTube said the new system will apply across formats, bringing them under a common view-counting method.

The change follows policy developments in July that put more focus on original and authentic content. On July 20, YouTube clarified its “inauthentic content” rules, saying content that is mass-produced, repetitive or made using generic templates can be excluded from monetisation. The policy also covers some AI-generated content when it gives the impression of mass production without the creator’s original perspective.

YouTube’s current monetisation guidance says content should be original and not mass-produced, generic, repetitive or manipulative. It says videos made with automated tools or templates can still be monetised when the finished work shows the creator’s creative input and provides educational or entertainment value. The rules apply to long-form videos, Shorts and live streams.