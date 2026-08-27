AI features influence smartphone purchases for 82% of buyers: Amazon survey

Artificial intelligence (AI) features are influencing purchase decisions for 82% of smartphone buyers, with contextual assistance emerging as the most sought-after capability, according to Amazon India’s inaugural Best in Tech Survey.

The survey, conducted in July 2026 on Amazon.in, received more than 40,000 responses across major consumer electronics categories. Its findings will form the basis of the category framework for the second edition of the Best in Tech Awards, scheduled for September 2026.

Buyers want useful AI, not just AI features

Contextual assistance was the most wanted AI feature, with 25% of respondents choosing it. It helps users by understanding what they are doing and offering useful suggestions, such as searching for something on the screen or suggesting a reply.

Generative photo editing was the second-most preferred feature at 18%, followed by visual search at 17%. Adaptive battery management was chosen by 11% of respondents, showing that battery life remains important to smartphone users.

Performance, battery and camera remain key

Despite the growing use of AI, buyers still give more importance to basic smartphone features. Performance and speed were cited by 87% of respondents, followed by battery life at 79% and camera quality at 77%.