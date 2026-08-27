OpenAI launches ChatGPT Ads in India, bringing sponsored content to free users

OpenAI has launched its advertising programme in India, meaning millions of people using the free versions of ChatGPT will begin seeing sponsored content alongside their AI conversations.

The company announced on Thursday that ChatGPT Ads will initially be available to logged-in adults using the Free and Go plans. Users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education subscriptions will continue to use ChatGPT without advertisements.

The ads will appear below a ChatGPT response when OpenAI considers a sponsored product or service relevant to the conversation. They will be clearly marked as sponsored and displayed separately from the AI-generated answer. OpenAI says the advertisements will not influence the answers provided by ChatGPT.

The launch makes India one of the largest markets for OpenAI's advertising programme. More than 50 brands are expected to start displaying advertisements on ChatGPT in the country this week.

How ChatGPT Ads will work

OpenAI has partnered with advertising agencies WPP and Omnicom for the initial rollout. The partnership is non-exclusive, meaning the company can work with other agencies as the programme expands.

From September 4, businesses will also be able to use the self-serve ChatGPT Ads Manager. OpenAI said companies of all sizes will be able to start advertising with daily budgets from ₹725.

The ads are designed to appear when users are actively looking for information, comparing products or considering different options.