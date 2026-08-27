Xiaomi brings Mijia smart home brand to India, launches air purifiers

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched its smart home and lifestyle brand Mijia in India, starting with two smart air purifiers as it looks to expand its connected home product portfolio in the country.

The company launched the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 at ₹19,999 and the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact at ₹7,999. It also reintroduced the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite at ₹12,999.

All three products will be available from September 2 through mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Xiaomi Retail and Xiaomi Exclusive stores.

"With the launch of Mijia by Xiaomi in India, we are expanding our smart home portfolio with products designed to address everyday consumer needs. The first Mijia products in India will be in Air Purifier category. Indoor air quality is an important part of the home environment, and the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 and Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact bring a combination of powerful purification, smart monitoring and connected control to different room sizes and use cases. Through Mijia by Xiaomi, we remain focused on bringing meaningful technology and a connected experience to more aspects of everyday life, while giving consumers greater choice across the smart home category," said Sandeep Singh Arora, chief business officer, Xiaomi India.