OpenAI says powerful new model to launch publicly on Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO: ChatGPT maker OpenAI said its latest powerful artificial intelligence model series will be released to the public on Thursday, as the US government reportedly approved a broader launch.

The company's new offering, GPT-5.6 and other cutting-edge AI models, including Anthropic's Mythos series, have drawn concern over their supposedly unprecedented ability to identify software vulnerabilities -- weaknesses in code that hackers can exploit.

OpenAI said in late June it had shared preview access to GPT-5.6 with a limited group of US-only partners at Washington's request.

The GPT-5.6 series comprises three new models: Sol, the company's new flagship; Terra, a mid-range model for everyday work; and Luna, a fast, low-cost option.

"GPT-5.6 Sol, along with Terra and Luna, will launch publicly this Thursday. We're expanding preview access globally now," the company said in an X post Tuesday, without giving further details.

US news outlet Axios reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the situation, that the Trump administration had given OpenAI the green light for a broad launch of GPT-5.6, following testing and meetings between the company and government officials.

AFP has contacted OpenAI, the White House and the US Department of Commerce for comment on the Axios report.

It follows a similar story at OpenAI's archrival Anthropic, which last week said it would begin restoring access globally to its most powerful AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after the US government lifted a restriction on where they could be released.