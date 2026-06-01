Distracted India: The hidden cost of smartphone and social media addiction

In today’s India, silence no longer means reflection. It usually means everyone in the room is staring at a smartphone. India is undergoing one of the fastest digital transformations in human history. Affordable smartphones, inexpensive mobile data, online education, digital payments, and social media platforms have reshaped everyday life across cities, towns, and villages. Technology has undoubtedly empowered millions by improving communication, expanding access to information, and creating new economic opportunities. However, a reality is quietly emerging — a crisis of distraction, digital dependency, and diminishing human attention.
Today, smartphones have become inseparable from daily life. Many people behave as though the smartphones are extensions of themselves. They may forget any other item but they never forget carrying the smartphone with them and they remain in touch with their phone screens. Many people feel uncomfortable with even a few free moments of inactivity. In classrooms, offices, buses, trains, restaurants, and even family gatherings, human attention is completely disrupted by frequent notifications, short videos, endless scrolling, and algorithm-driven content. The technological convenience is fast changing into a behavioural and psychological dependency. The situation has reached to that extent that a person may become insane if he/she is kept completely away from using the smartphone for a week!
India has the largest digital population with more than 80 crores of internet users and nearly 50 crores of social-media users, according to Digital 2025: India. Indians spend many hours daily on digital platforms, especially social media and short-video applications. While this connectivity contributes to economic growth and communication, the social and psychological consequences are increasingly visible.
The issue is particularly alarming among students and youngsters. The teachers and faculty members frequently observe that many students don’t pay any attention during lectures and discussions. The students increasingly interrupt their learning to check phones and notifications, exhibiting little patience for detailed explanation, and incline towards instant online answers. Students increasingly prefer short digital content over reading textbooks, research papers, or long-sized academic material. Too much dependence on instant answers may reduce curiosity and thoughtful problem-solving skills. Many students remain engaged in checking notifications or social media applications even during the laboratory sessions and practical classes. Such habits and distractions may lead to weakening of the deep learning abilities, analytical thinking, independent thinking, academic concentration, and intellectual tolerance.
Apart from academics, overexposure to the smartphone use is associated with anxiety, sleep disturbance, irritability, loneliness, emotional stress, and declining social interaction. The human brain is not naturally designed for continuous digital stimulation. However, modern applications of smartphones are designed to maximize the engagement through auto-play videos, almost-infinite scrolling, personalized recommendations, and countless notifications. Each application induces repetitive checking behavior and compulsive usage patterns. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that excessive screen exposure and problematic digital use can negatively affect mental health, sleep quality, physical activity, and social well- being, particularly among children and adolescents. Several studies have also reported similar cautions.
It is hardly possible to ignore the changing social atmosphere in Indian society. In many households today, even family gatherings are becoming increasingly silent. Earlier, evenings were often spent in conversation, outdoor activities, reading, or social interaction. However, it is common now to find each family member occupied with a separate smartphone, reducing meaningful interpersonal communication. Even during meals many people remain absorbed in their smartphones. The medical practitioners suggest that one should focus only on food while eating it, to fully derive the benefits of taking the food.
The same trend can easily be observed in public spaces like railway stations, trains, bus stations, buses, airports, waiting halls, and restaurants. Many people instinctively turn to their phones even during brief moments of inactivity, instead of interacting with others or watching their surroundings. Direct human participation is decreasing during the festivals and social gatherings, and even if the human participation is there, the people are interested in recording the moments for online sharing on social media rather than fully experiencing the events themselves.
Another worrying trend is the early exposure of children to smartphones. A large number of parents now use smartphones as a tool to keep children occupied during meals, travel, or social events. However, this may provide a temporary convenience to the parents, but in the long run,overexposure to phone will affect the children’s emotional development, reading habits, attention span,and social interaction skills. Families need to establish “no smartphone” spans during meals, study hours, and before sleep. Educational institutions should also introduce digital well-being awareness alongside academic instructions.
It is unfair to portray smartphone technology as an enemy. Smartphones have transformed the ways of doing business, banking, healthcare access, emergency communications, education, governance, and economic opportunities. Digital technology played a critical role in enabling remote learning and work from home during the COVID pandemic. Social media has empowered entrepreneurs, creators, and researchers. It is worthwhile to mention to mention that technology is not a problem but uncontrolled and meaningless usage of it creates many problems. India has to achieve technological progress with human attention, mental well-being, and social balance. The solution lies in cultivating digital discipline and responsible usage habits.The ethical responsibility also lies with the technology companies. Optimized algorithms for engagement and advertising revenue encourage compulsive behaviour. Design features promoting healthy digital habits, screen-time awareness, and meaningful breaks should become more effective.
Reading books, playing sports, pursuing healthy hobbies, engaging in outdoor activities, playing music, and personal interactions are essential for healthy physical, emotional, and intellectual development. Young people should understand the fact that identity and self-worth are not determined by the number of followers, likes, dislikes, or viral trends. India’s digital future must not come at the cost of human attention, emotional balance, and meaningful social interaction. Technological advancement should strengthen society rather than weaken it; and the need of the hour is digital wisdom.
(Views are personal)
Prof. Dr.Ravipudi Venkata Rao
Professor (Higher Administrative Grade), Department of Mechanical Engineering, Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SV NIT), Gujarat.