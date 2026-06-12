Meta platforms, including Instagram, Facebook suffer major global outage

Tech giant Meta's social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, suffered a major outage on Friday, leaving users worldwide baffled and disrupting services. Users across countries reported difficulty accessing their accounts and disruption of key features in the respective platforms.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, India and the United States reported most number of user complaints, ranging from app failures and login issues to website disruptions as the outage affected both app and web services.

However, the outage was not limited to the two countries as users from several other regions reported similar grievances at roughly the same period of time. According to Downdetector, the outage appeared to have begun around 7 pm IST.

Several users turned to other platforms, including X, to raise the issue and check if its widespread.

The major complaints raised by users include login issues, difficulty in loading their feed on various platforms, posting updates and sending messages.

Though WhatsApp also reported disruptions, the major impact of the outage was concentrated on Facebook and Instagram with Downdetector recording over 100,000 reports related to Facebook alone.

Meta has not officially reacted to the outage.

Meanwhile, some users have reported that the services are returning to normal.