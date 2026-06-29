OpenAI restricts limited release of new model to US only

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI on Friday launched a US-only preview of its latest powerful AI model series to a limited group of partners at the request of the US government, the company said.

The release comes two weeks after the White House took Silicon Valley by surprise by ordering OpenAI's rival Anthropic to ban all foreign nationals from accessing its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, citing national security concerns.

Anthropic swiftly shut down all access to those models, saying it could not reliably comply with the restriction on foreign nationals.

The latest models from leading AI companies, such as Anthropic's Mythos series and now OpenAI's GPT-5.6, have drawn major concerns over their reportedly unprecedented ability to identify software vulnerabilities -- weaknesses in code that hackers can exploit.

Under pressure over the novelty of their capabilities, Trump earlier this month signed an executive order setting up a voluntary federal review of national security risks in advanced AI models before their release.

The White House has communicated little about how it will enforce its executive order -- in which companies are understood to be participating voluntarily -- and what models would fall under its review rules.

The intervention was striking for a White House that has otherwise pushed to loosen AI oversight -- even moving to block states from writing their own rules.

The strong action against Anthropic has drawn accusations of government overreach, and OpenAI said it was uncomfortable with the process it was required to follow for its new models.